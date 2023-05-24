Time Out says

Fast food joint Wow Burger is the newest addition to BaseHall’s venue, but what sets it apart is its vegetarian-friendly menu that satisfies all cravings. While their menu is chock full with fast food classics, Wow Burger prides themselves in their hearty plant-based burgers like the signature Wow cheeseburger ($68), the Wow Chick’n ($68), or the Wow truffle ($78). Be sure to order sides such as crinkle cut fries ($35) and tater tots ($35), and take things up a notch by adding on Wow Burger’s house-made cheese sauce ($15) or savoury shaker packs ($5) for an extra touch of flavour. Round out your meal by washing everything down with the fast food joint’s milkshakes ($45) – made with housemade ice cream and oat milk – available in vanilla, chocolate, and Hong Kong milk tea flavours.