Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wow Burger

  • Restaurants
  • Central
  1. wow burger group shot
    Photograph: Courtesy Wow Burger
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. wow burger
    Photograph: Courtesy Wow Burger
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Fast food joint Wow Burger is the newest addition to BaseHall’s venue, but what sets it apart is its vegetarian-friendly menu that satisfies all cravings. While their menu is chock full with fast food classics, Wow Burger prides themselves in their hearty plant-based burgers like the signature Wow cheeseburger ($68), the Wow Chick’n ($68), or the Wow truffle ($78). Be sure to order sides such as crinkle cut fries ($35) and tater tots ($35), and take things up a notch by adding on Wow Burger’s house-made cheese sauce ($15) or savoury shaker packs ($5) for an extra touch of flavour. Round out your meal by washing everything down with the fast food joint’s milkshakes ($45) – made with housemade ice cream and oat milk – available in vanilla, chocolate, and Hong Kong milk tea flavours.

Details

Address:
Shop 9A, BaseHall 01, L/G, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 11am-9.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.