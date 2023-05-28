Time Out says

Xia is a Chinese teahouse located on the ground floor of the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Inspired by the culture of the Forbidden City, the teahouse calls on the stories of the Kangxi and Qianlong emperors' visits to the south of the Yangtze River to present classic palace foods and traditional folk dishes for guests. The menu features Empress Dowager Cixi's favourite dessert, sweet pea cake; braised duck with lotus seeds from Qing Dynasty imperial cuisine; the Qianlong Emperor's beloved stewed bird's nest; along with local specialties such as Chongqing noodles and Shanxi meat buns.