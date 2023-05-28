Hong Kong
Xia

  • Restaurants
  • West Kowloon
  1. Hong Kong Palace Museum Chinese teahouse Xia
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace MuseumHong Kong Palace Museum Chinese teahouse Xia
  2. Hong Kong Palace Museum Chinese teahouse Xia
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
  3. Hong Kong Palace Museum Chinese teahouse Xia
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
Xia is a Chinese teahouse located on the ground floor of the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Inspired by the culture of the Forbidden City, the teahouse calls on the stories of the Kangxi and Qianlong emperors' visits to the south of the Yangtze River to present classic palace foods and traditional folk dishes for guests. The menu features Empress Dowager Cixi's favourite dessert, sweet pea cake; braised duck with lotus seeds from Qing Dynasty imperial cuisine; the Qianlong Emperor's beloved stewed bird's nest; along with local specialties such as Chongqing noodles and Shanxi meat buns. 

Details

Address:
G/F, Hong Kong Palace Museum
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong
Contact:
2730 3038
Opening hours:
10.30am-8pm
