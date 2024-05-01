Time Out says

Mainland China’s popular noodle restaurant Xiao Noodles has crossed the border and opened in Whampoa. Those with a love for spicy food will enjoy fragrant and tongue-numbing flavours of Chongqing cuisine from the restaurant’s signature dishes like red bowl noodles topped with peas; hot and spicy wonton soup; hot and sour potato noodles; as well as a variety of mao cai (spicy meat and vegetable stew). Want to enjoy your meal without burning off your taste buds? Xiao Noodles’ menu also offers a range of non-spicy dishes which are just as flavourful as their fiery counterparts.