Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Xiao Noodles

  • Restaurants
  • Whampoa
  1. xiao noodles
    Photograph: Courtesy Xiao Noodles
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. xiao noodles
    Photograph: Courtesy Xiao Noodles
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. xiao noodles
    Photograph: Courtesy Xiao Noodles
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. xiao noodles
    Photograph: Courtesy Xiao Noodles
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Mainland China’s popular noodle restaurant Xiao Noodles has crossed the border and opened in Whampoa. Those with a love for spicy food will enjoy fragrant and tongue-numbing flavours of Chongqing cuisine from the restaurant’s signature dishes like red bowl noodles topped with peas; hot and spicy wonton soup; hot and sour potato noodles; as well as a variety of mao cai (spicy meat and vegetable stew). Want to enjoy your meal without burning off your taste buds? Xiao Noodles’ menu also offers a range of non-spicy dishes which are just as flavourful as their fiery counterparts.

Details

Address:
G9, Amazing World, 121 Baker Street, Hung Hom
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-8.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.