Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. yakiniku horumon matchan
    Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Horumon Matchan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Yakiniku Horumon Matchan
    Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Horumon Matchan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Yakiniku Horumon Matchan
    Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Horumon Matchan
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Restaurants | Japanese
  • Sheung Wan

Yakiniku Horumon Matchan

Advertising

Time Out says

Nara’s popular yakiniku restaurant, Yakiniku Horumon Matchan, has opened its first overseas location in Hong Kong. Unlike other barbeque joints in town, this Japanese restaurant has beefy waiters who’ll let you ogle at their sculpted physiques as they serve you food. What’s more, the restaurant offers free plates of meat to customers who can do a certain amount of consecutive pull-ups. If you’d rather not humiliate yourself, simply settle down and tuck into various cuts of premium meats such as thickly sliced beef tongue, Hokkaido pork belly, chicken cartilage, and assorted Wagyu beef platters.

Details

Address
24 Gough St, Central
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue, Thu-Sat 12pm-3pm, 5.30pm-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.