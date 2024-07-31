Nara’s popular yakiniku restaurant, Yakiniku Horumon Matchan, has opened its first overseas location in Hong Kong. Unlike other barbeque joints in town, this Japanese restaurant has beefy waiters who’ll let you ogle at their sculpted physiques as they serve you food. What’s more, the restaurant offers free plates of meat to customers who can do a certain amount of consecutive pull-ups. If you’d rather not humiliate yourself, simply settle down and tuck into various cuts of premium meats such as thickly sliced beef tongue, Hokkaido pork belly, chicken cartilage, and assorted Wagyu beef platters.