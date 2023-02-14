Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Yakiniku Sakaba

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Yakiniku Sakaba
Photograph: Courtesy Yakiniku Sakaba
Advertising

Time Out says

Yakiniku Sakaba focuses on a Japanese delicacy known as Jingisukan – a phonetic translation of Genghis Khan. The meal originates from Hokkaido and revolves around grilled mutton, combining yakiniku with nabe (Japanese hotpot). To ensure the quality of its meat, the restaurant sources only fresh mutton from New Zealand and Mongolia, offering cuts like lamb cartilage, lamb shank, lamb rack, and lamb lard.

Details

Address:
10/F, Circle Tower, 28 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
8481 9684
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-4pm, 5pm-11pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!