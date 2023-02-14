Yakiniku Sakaba focuses on a Japanese delicacy known as Jingisukan – a phonetic translation of Genghis Khan. The meal originates from Hokkaido and revolves around grilled mutton, combining yakiniku with nabe (Japanese hotpot). To ensure the quality of its meat, the restaurant sources only fresh mutton from New Zealand and Mongolia, offering cuts like lamb cartilage, lamb shank, lamb rack, and lamb lard.
Yakiniku Sakaba
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 10/F, Circle Tower, 28 Tang Lung Street, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 8481 9684
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-4pm, 5pm-11pm
Discover Time Out original video