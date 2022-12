Time Out says

Tucked away in Sha Tin is Yakiniku Tabeyo, a futuristic space-themed yakiniku restaurant. Here, customers can order their desired dishes from their phone, and have their items delivered to their table via spaceships on conveyor belts. Enjoy a variety of meats to grill at your table, or indulge in lavish combos like the Miyzazaki Wagyu set ($178/100g, $268/200g) which consists of A5 Wagyu rib eye, A4 Wagyu short plate, and A4 Wagyu Chuck roll.