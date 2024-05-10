Hong Kong
Yakitoriya Hon

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
Yakitori specialist Yakitoriya Hon is the newest addition to Sai Ying Pun’s ArtLane. This Japanese restaurant provides ample space for diners to kick back and relax as they enjoy a wide variety of yakitori fired over binchotan charcoal grills. Upon arrival, all guests will receive a cup of chicken soup that’s been simmered for countless hours as an appetiser. Yakitoriya Hon’s menu boasts a curated selection of skewers on its menu like hamstring and tsukune meatballs, or even daily speciality offal skewers such as ovaries or testicles. Guests can elevate their dining experience by browsing through Yakitoriya Hon’s extensive beverage menu to find sake options like Masano Chichutori Junmai Daijingo, or Tashu Special Junmai; as well as highballs or zero-proof sodas.

Details

Address:
Shop 8-11, No. 2, Art Lane, 1 Chung Ching Street, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
5596 8180 (Whatsapp only)
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 5pm-11pm, Fri-Sun 3pm-12am
