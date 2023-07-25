Nagoya's hundred-year-old udon shop Yamamotoya sets foot in Hong Kong for the first time at The Wai. Established in 1925, Yamamotoya is best known for its miso udon, made with traditionally handmade noodles using wheat flour and water sourced from Japan. Meanwhile, the miso soup is crafted by blending Yamamotoya's own Okazaki Hatcho miso, which has been fermented for over three years, with Shinshu miso, resulting in rich umami flavours that are sure to delight any udon enthusiast.
Yamamotoya
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop 527, L5, The Wai, 18 Che Kung Miu Road, Tai Wai
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2297 2070
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
Discover Time Out original video