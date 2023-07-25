Time Out says

Nagoya's hundred-year-old udon shop Yamamotoya sets foot in Hong Kong for the first time at The Wai. Established in 1925, Yamamotoya is best known for its miso udon, made with traditionally handmade noodles using wheat flour and water sourced from Japan. Meanwhile, the miso soup is crafted by blending Yamamotoya's own Okazaki Hatcho miso, which has been fermented for over three years, with Shinshu miso, resulting in rich umami flavours that are sure to delight any udon enthusiast.