The longstanding Ying Kee in San Po Kong’s neighbourhood previously operated as a snack stall but went under a revamp to specialise in selling wonton noodles. The restaurant’s signature dishes – dry tossed noodles and wonton noodles – were popular items that Ying Kee’s proprietor used to sell back in the day as a street vendor. Unlike the tossed noodles you’ll find at other wonton noodle restaurants, Ying Kee’s version uses lard and soy sauce as the binder to combine everything. As for their wontons, the restaurant adds fried flounder powder to its shrimp and pork filling, resulting in a mouth-watering flavour that you won’t find elsewhere.