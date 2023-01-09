Time Out says

Book a teppanyaki affair at Yoru Teppanyaki in Tsim Sha Tsui and grab a seat in any of the eatery's four VIP rooms. The newly opened restaurant is the latest addition to Montage Group's aesthetically pleasing dining portfolio, which includes the monochromatic Japanese and French fusion restaurant Monmono. Yoru Teppanyaki offers various homemade colourful sauces, including Japanese Aonori green sauce, purple blueberry sauce, and red grilled lobster head sauce, among others, to pair with the delectable dishes cooked on the iron plate.