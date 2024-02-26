Time Out says

Just a stone’s throw away from Times Square is Yu, a quaint restaurant that specialises in Sichuan cuisine. This joint offers a wide variety of dishes that start from light bites such as hot and cold appetisers or marinated innards to entrees like sea bass cooked with cabbage and chilli or specialty mao xue wang – assorted offal with duck blood in a spicy broth. If you want to try a little bit of everything, Yu also offers noodle sets where you can enjoy a portion of their dan dan noodles or hot and sour potato noodles, along with your choice of plates such as smashed cucumber, chilled Sichuan-style spicy chicken, or pig intestines.