Hong Kong
Yuan

  Restaurants
  Central
Central is home to Chinese fine-dining vegetarian restaurant Yuan. Aiming to change the perception that vegetarian cuisine equates to bland and unimaginative food, Yuan’s Chinese executive chef Ronald Shao and Head Chef Law Chak-kei focus on providing diners with an allium-free dining experience through their lunch tasting menu ($680 per person) and an all-day 12-course tasting menu ($1280 per person). Diners will be able to marvel at the chef’s culinary skills with dishes like matsutake soup with chrysanthemum tofu, braised winter melon with preserved vegetables, emerald pate, crystal dumpling filled with mixed bean puree and peach gum, and more.

Address:
Shop 2, G/F, Chinachem Hollywood Centre, 1-13 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2728 7278
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm
