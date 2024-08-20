Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Sham Shui Po

Yudei

Time Out says

Yudei is a vegetarian cafe and spiritual activity venue that spans over two floors. Here, customers can meditate and take part in various experiences that will allow them to unwind in peace. The cafe’s first floor is a self-service vegetarian cafe with Japanese tatami flooring, and customers are required to take off their shoes before sitting down to enjoy bites like noodles, raw vegan desserts, and gua bao – Taiwanese-style filled buns – along with house-roasted tea or coffee. Continue upstairs to find Yudei’s space for healing activities, which includes sound bathing, ear picking, and even tattooing, all of which require an online reservation.

Details

Address
G/F, 198 Tai Nan Street, Tong Mei, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon 12pm-8.30pm, Tue-Wed 6pm-9pm, Thu-Sat 12pm-9pm, Sun 12pm-6pm
