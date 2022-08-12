Yuk Kin Fast Food is a long-standing eatery on Tai Ping Shan Street, offering an open-air, no-frills dining experience. Grab a seat from any of the tables set up outside or on one of the bar counters and dig into some Cantonese fares like fried rice, sliced beef, chicken, shrimp and egg with rice that sells for $46 to $66 a plate.
Yuk Kin Fast Food
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop A, G/F, Po Wan Building 6 Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 25492505
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sat 8am-4pm
Discover Time Out original video