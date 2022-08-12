Hong Kong
Timeout

Yuk Kin Fast Food

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
  Yuk Kin Fast Food
    Photograph: TA
    /2
  2. Yuk Kin Fast Food
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    /2
Time Out says

Yuk Kin Fast Food is a long-standing eatery on Tai Ping Shan Street, offering an open-air, no-frills dining experience. Grab a seat from any of the tables set up outside or on one of the bar counters and dig into some Cantonese fares like fried rice, sliced beef, chicken, shrimp and egg with rice that sells for $46 to $66 a plate.  

Details

Address:
Shop A, G/F, Po Wan Building 6 Tai Ping Shan Street, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
25492505
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 8am-4pm
