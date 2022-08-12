Time Out says

Yuk Kin Fast Food is a long-standing eatery on Tai Ping Shan Street, offering an open-air, no-frills dining experience. Grab a seat from any of the tables set up outside or on one of the bar counters and dig into some Cantonese fares like fried rice, sliced beef, chicken, shrimp and egg with rice that sells for $46 to $66 a plate.