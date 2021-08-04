Yukkuri is a far cry from your usual Instagram-driven coffee joints in Hong Kong. From its vintage oak front door – salvaged from an old French village – to the collection of fascinating antiques neatly displayed on wooden tables and shelves, walking into Yukkuri feels as though you’re stepping into a museum. There are old books from the Edo period, a kerosene lamp from the Taishō period, handmade tableware by Japanese ceramist Tatsuma Segawa, and many more handicrafts and antiques gathered under one roof. Must-try items at Yukkuri include the Yukkuri red bean toast, which uses Japanese red beans and a light and sweet brioche cream bun. For drinks, try the iced hojicha black sesame latte or the iced genmai matcha latte.