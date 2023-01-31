Time Out says

Named after the eponymous Japanese district, Yurakucho is another venture from Singular Concepts that’s set to open in February. This upcoming restaurant and bar flagship will allow you to explore Japan’s izakaya culture while digging into dishes such as katsu sandos, garlic butter edamame, karaage chicken, and plenty more. Pair your izakaya bites by swigging back endless libations like sake, Japanese highballs, or Yurakucho’s own cocktails created by Singular Concept’s co-founder Gagan Gurung. Stay tuned to Yurakucho's Instagram leading up to its opening in February.