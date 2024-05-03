Hong Kong
Ztoryhome

Ztoryhome

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Ying Pun
Time Out says

Quiet art space Cabinet of Stories has moved from its former location on Staunton Street to a larger and more spacious venue along Queen's Road West in Sheung Wan. Now known as Ztoryhome, this space combines a book store, exhibition area, and cafe all under one roof. Customers can sit on the outdoor benches or stretch their legs while dining at the cafe's wooden platform seating area. The cafe's menu provides savoury dishes like chilled soba with Okinawan Mozuku seaweed or duck leg noodles in a tangerine peel-infused broth; as well as a select range of sweets like white peach and rose jelly. Aside from serving quality coffee, Ztoryhome also provides customers with plenty of teas with health benefits, such as detoxing or slimming. 

Details

Address:
118 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 11am-6pm
