Content studio Good Peoples and wellness centre All Great Minds are bringing us the second event in their series on ‘Reclaiming The 7 Deadly Sins’, this time focused on the theme of lust. Through a well-curated programme of talks, workshops, experiences, and upscale marketplace, guests can expect to leave with expanded mindsets regarding relationships and sexual intimacy.

Sex and sexuality is still a rather hush-hush topic in Hong Kong – the majority of us have sex on the regular, but as a society, we are still rather unwilling to talk frankly about it or accept perspectives on intimacy that are more ‘out of the box’. This is precisely the type of mindset that this Lust fair aims to combat.

This event will be held in the Andre Fu suite at The Upper House, where certified experts and practitioners will host workshops on reclaiming sexual power, sensual massages for mindful intimacy, inclusive coaching with a sexologist, self-love photoshoots and hypnotherapy, and much more. Part of the fair will also be an emporium of homegrown and global brands offering intimacy and sexual health accessories. Some of the products available will be from Lelo, Intimina, Stone & Star, and Nomad Candle.

The Lust fair will run from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, September 9. The fair and workshops are all free and open to the public, but do register ahead of time. The wellness experiences, which require pre-booking, will range from $600 to $1,200 depending on which session piques your interest.

We’re ready for a deep-dive into new perspectives on sensuality and self-love, so see you there!