Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lust: A self-love, intimacy, and sexuality fair

  • Sex and dating
  • The Upper House, Admiralty
  • Recommended
  1. Lust fair on self-love, intimacy, and sexuality in The Upper House
    Photograph: Courtesy Good PeoplesLust fair on self-love, intimacy, and sexuality in The Upper House
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Joyce Tsang oracle card reading at the Lust fair
    Photograph: Courtesy Good PeoplesJoyce Tsang oracle card reading at the Lust fair
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Illustration in Erotica Universalis
    Photograph: Courtesy Good PeoplesIllustration in Erotica Universalis
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. LELO Dot Cruise sex toy at the Lust fair
    Photograph: Courtesy Good Peoples ZVONIMIR FERINALELO Dot Cruise sex toy at the Lust fair
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Spark conversations around love, sex, and relationships in one all-encompassing fair

Content studio Good Peoples and wellness centre All Great Minds are bringing us the second event in their series on ‘Reclaiming The 7 Deadly Sins’, this time focused on the theme of lust. Through a well-curated programme of talks, workshops, experiences, and upscale marketplace, guests can expect to leave with expanded mindsets regarding relationships and sexual intimacy.

Sex and sexuality is still a rather hush-hush topic in Hong Kong – the majority of us have sex on the regular, but as a society, we are still rather unwilling to talk frankly about it or accept perspectives on intimacy that are more ‘out of the box’. This is precisely the type of mindset that this Lust fair aims to combat.

This event will be held in the Andre Fu suite at The Upper House, where certified experts and practitioners will host workshops on reclaiming sexual power, sensual massages for mindful intimacy, inclusive coaching with a sexologist, self-love photoshoots and hypnotherapy, and much more. Part of the fair will also be an emporium of homegrown and global brands offering intimacy and sexual health accessories. Some of the products available will be from Lelo, Intimina, Stone & Star, and Nomad Candle.

The Lust fair will run from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, September 9. The fair and workshops are all free and open to the public, but do register ahead of time. The wellness experiences, which require pre-booking, will range from $600 to $1,200 depending on which session piques your interest.

We’re ready for a deep-dive into new perspectives on sensuality and self-love, so see you there!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
The Upper House
Pacific Place, 88 Queensway
Admiralty
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Free entry

Dates and times

11:00Lust: A self-love, intimacy, and sexuality fairThe Upper House Free entry
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.