10 Quality-approved brands to add to your shopping list

Carpenter Tan
A good hair day starts with the perfect comb. Founded in 1993, Carpenter Tan is known for its high-quality wooden combs. The brand inherits the expertise and skills passed down through generations and combines more than 40 traditional techniques with modern manufacturing technology to craft combs that provide your hair with the care and attention it deserves.
Shop 23-24, LG2/F, Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong
Shop No. 56, Hong Kong Station, 8 Finance Street, Central
Shop No. B40, B1/F, Lee Tung Avenue, Wan Chai