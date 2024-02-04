10 Quality-approved brands to add to your shopping list

G.O.D., which stands for ‘Goods of Desire’, is a homegrown brand that blends Hong Kong and Chinese traditions with modern trends. With humour and creativity, the shop transforms everyday objects into extraordinary pieces. Here you can find different lifestyle, fashion, and home products, including traditional Chinese jackets with a modern hoodie twist, signature prints that capture the city’s vibrant street scenes and culture, as well as graphic slogans and tees that feature popular Cantonese slangs.

