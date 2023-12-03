Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibition

  • Shopping, Pop-up shops
  • Hysan Place, Causeway Bay
  1. 1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy LLH / kkplus1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibition
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. 1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy LLH / kkplus1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibition
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. 1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy LLH / kkplus1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibition
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Step into LLH’s humorous world and join the Long Legs Club

Local illustrator LLH is holding his first solo exhibition ‘1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club’ from now until December 3 at Hysan Place. His humorous artwork features the main character PiPi, a pink figure with thick lips, a vaguely heart-shaped head, and of course, long legs. In a subtle dig at beauty standards and trends on social media, LLH gained prominence online with images featuring artificially elongated legs using beauty apps, making the effect obviously prominent instead of being coy about it. That’s why apart from artwork, the exhibition will include a 2.9 metre-tall distorting mirror that instantly elongates people who stand in front of it. 

There will also be a range of home and lifestyle merchandise like t-shirts, rugs, towels, clocks, mirrors, stationery, key chains, and more. Don’t leave without checking out the limited edition 30cm long-legged PiPi plush doll – any purchase over $350 will get you a certified Long Legs Club membership card.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hysan Place
500 Hennessy Rd
Causeway Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
12:001st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club exhibitionHysan Place
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.