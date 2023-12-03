Time Out says

Local illustrator LLH is holding his first solo exhibition ‘1st Members Meeting of The Long Legs Club’ from now until December 3 at Hysan Place. His humorous artwork features the main character PiPi, a pink figure with thick lips, a vaguely heart-shaped head, and of course, long legs. In a subtle dig at beauty standards and trends on social media, LLH gained prominence online with images featuring artificially elongated legs using beauty apps, making the effect obviously prominent instead of being coy about it. That’s why apart from artwork, the exhibition will include a 2.9 metre-tall distorting mirror that instantly elongates people who stand in front of it.

There will also be a range of home and lifestyle merchandise like t-shirts, rugs, towels, clocks, mirrors, stationery, key chains, and more. Don’t leave without checking out the limited edition 30cm long-legged PiPi plush doll – any purchase over $350 will get you a certified Long Legs Club membership card.