Hong Kong
20s

  • Shopping
  • Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
20s Hong Kong QiPao
Photograph: CS
A glimpse into years past, this shop unmistakably recalls the romanticism of In the Mood for Love. Under the warmth of a softly lit store, the leather couch and green walls exude an endearing old-school charm that will make you feel sentimental for a time you didn’t even know. In addition to the more mature, traditional styles, they also carry qipaos that play with shorter lengths, as well as ones with more abstract geometric designs and textiles. Sizes at this store go up to 5XL – extra props for catering to all sizes and shapes. 

Details

Address:
Flat 402, 4/F, Kam On Building, 176A Queen's Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2530 0181
