Time Out says

A glimpse into years past, this shop unmistakably recalls the romanticism of In the Mood for Love. Under the warmth of a softly lit store, the leather couch and green walls exude an endearing old-school charm that will make you feel sentimental for a time you didn’t even know. In addition to the more mature, traditional styles, they also carry qipaos that play with shorter lengths, as well as ones with more abstract geometric designs and textiles. Sizes at this store go up to 5XL – extra props for catering to all sizes and shapes.