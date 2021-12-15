Hong Kong
Timeout

SHOPLINE
SHOPLINE

3 Reasons why you should use SHOPLINE for your online business

Ring in 2022 with a slew of business opportunities!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with SHOPLINE
With the rapid growth of online shopping in recent years, a bevy of online shops has emerged to satisfy the growing demand – grocery stores, boutiques, bookstores, pet shops, furniture stores – you name it, there’s an online shop for it. For entrepreneurs who are just starting out, Instagram is an easy and handy way of getting noticed. But when business starts to pick up and you need something more than just ‘likes’ on social media, creating an online store is an excellent solution. Not only can you build up a solid brand image, but it’ll also save you manpower and resources, leaving you with extra time and energy to be more efficient in managing the business. 

Enter SHOPLINE, an e-commerce platform that can help you achieve the business of your dreams – no matter the size. More than just a website builder tool, SHOPLINE lets you smoothly run your business with everything from unique designs and features to localised payment solutions and support. Read on to check out three major reasons why SHOPLINE should be your go-to!

Award-winning and fastest-growing e-commerce platform
Photograph: Courtesy SHOPLINE

Award-winning and fastest-growing e-commerce platform

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, SHOPLINE has accumulated numerous accolades over the years, including Capital Weekly's Outstanding eCommerce Platform; Hong Kong Retail Management Association's Quality E-Shop Developer; and Deloitte's Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast Awards. Having successfully helped over 250,000 brands build their businesses online, you know you’re in safe hands. Plus, with SHOPLINE offices located all across the globe, including Hong Kong, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore, Bangkok, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, there’s plenty of room to grow your brand and reach an international audience with ease.

Local payment and logistic integrations
Local payment and logistic integrations

Local payment and logistic integrations

A fast, easy, and secure payment processing is important when it comes to online shopping. If a shop does not offer enough payment methods, customers are likely to just abandon their shopping cart. Aside from international payment gateways and credit cards, SHOPLINE also integrates with the most popular local payment services, including PayMe, FPS, and Alipay.  SHOPLINE has also partnered up with different local logistics companies, such as SF Express and Zeek, to make sure you can ship easily and early.

Easy management
Easy management

Easy management

SHOPLINE's platforms connect to both Facebook and Instagram, which means that customers coming from social media channels can pay directly on the digital platform with just one click. What’s more, merchants can add product tags onto their Facebook or Instagram photos, while all product details and stock will synchronise with your eshop automatically so there’s no need to manually input everything. A major time saver!

 

If you’re ready to start your online business venture, then don’t miss out on SHOPLINE’s store opening rewards! With the purchase of SHOPLINE's designated annual plans, you can instantly enjoy up to $10,000 worth of rewards. Depending on your chosen plan, there are various rewards up for grabs, including an iPad, rebate on logistics costs, and snazzy POS system hardware – which is a fantastic aid for those who own physical stores or brands that often take part in markets.

For more details on SHOPLINE's welcome offers and services, visit https://bit.ly/3yu3HUu.

