Aerie by American Eagle (LCX)

Aerie by American Eagle
Following the grand opening of its flagship store in June 2021, Aerie by American Eagle has opened its second location in the city at Harbour City's LCX! Celebrating real beauty in all its various forms, the Kowloon store continues to carry the brand's mission – to empower everyone to love their real selves, and challenge the fashion industry's ideas of beauty. From Aerie's Intimates collection featuring cute lace bralettes to comfy yet stylish activewear and apparel such as matching workout sets, tank tops, cardigans, and sweatshirts, there's something to suit every style and every size. Don't forget to also check out their seasonal collections like their Back To School collection!

Address: LCX, 3/F, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

