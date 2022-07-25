Time Out says

As the exclusive dealer of top Italian furniture brand Minotti for 18 years, contemporary designer furniture store Andante offers an extensive collection of contemporary furniture, art pieces, accessories, and lightings from top brands such as Venini, Kose, Nahoor, Lumen Center Italia, and many more. Divided into five main areas, Andante's showroom at the Design Showcase on Duddell Street draws references from mid-century rationalist and brutalist architectural tradition by contrasting modern and sleek concrete with soft fabrics and warm woods.