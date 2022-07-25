Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Andante

  • Shopping
  • Central
Andante
Photograph: Courtesy Andante
Advertising

Time Out says

As the exclusive dealer of top Italian furniture brand Minotti for 18 years, contemporary designer furniture store Andante offers an extensive collection of contemporary furniture, art pieces, accessories, and lightings from top brands such as Venini, Kose, Nahoor, Lumen Center Italia, and many more. Divided into five main areas, Andante's showroom at the Design Showcase on Duddell Street draws references from mid-century rationalist and brutalist architectural tradition by contrasting modern and sleek concrete with soft fabrics and warm woods. 

Details

Address:
Shop D, G/F, The Design Showcase
Ruttonjee Centre, 11 Duddell Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.andante.com.hk
2537 9688
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10am-7pm; Sat 10am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.