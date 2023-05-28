Art Express by The Commercial Press

Time Out says

Located on the ground floor near the main entrance of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Art Express gift shop is based on a design concept that invites visitors to experience the joys of an emperor appreciating his precious art collection. The 3,000sq ft retail space is divided into six zones that cover different aspects of life – including clothes, live, eat, study, learn, and play – and features a comprehensive collection of cultural and creative items from the museum, along with more than 2,000 products ranging from gadgets to souvenirs to publications.