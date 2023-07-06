Hong Kong
Arte by Padaria

  Shopping
  Tsim Sha Tsui
Head inside K11 Musea to find Arte by Padaria, a dessert stall that's passionate about creating flavourful treats that taste as good as they look. In addition to their store at K11 Musea which offers a selection of pastries, mini-cakes, bread, as well as a few full-sized cakes; Arte by Padaria's website provides customers with the full range of their desserts. Aside from their hefty cakes that come in flavours like chocolate, matcha, tiramisu, as well as Basque cheesecakes; this dessert store also offers pastries, cookies, and even novelty cakes that look like a tradtional suckling pig. 

Kiosk LAB104, B1, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
9785 5528
Mon-Sun 10am-8pm
