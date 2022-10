Time Out says

Whether you’re looking for dunk lows, high tops, canvas shoes, Yeezys or anything in between, Ball Head’s broad selection of sneakers will appeal to any kind of sneakerhead. Aside from sneakers, Ball Head also sells apparel, bags, and accessories from fashion brands like Ben Davis, Champion, as well as Dickies. Swing by their store in Mong Kok to check out their items in-store, or head to their website to purchase your order online.