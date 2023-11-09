Bartosz Skwarczek on G2A.COM, gaming, and cybersecurity

One of the biggest challenges in our business model is localisation. We’re a global marketplace operating in over 180 countries, but at the same time, we have to offer very localised user experiences. One of the many things we did to achieve this was by integrating over 200 payment methods from all over the world, since it’s not always just credit cards, WeChat, or PayPal. Secondly, we are running local marketing campaigns and partnering with local brands. We are also building an international team of experts to catch local perspectives and have the knowledge about the local specifics. That way we are realising ‘think globally, act locally’ to a maximum extent.

Another challenge from our mission is to democratise digital entertainment. People think that gaming is only for children, but that’s not true. The average age of gamers in the world is around 30. We have customers of all ages including the elderly, that's why we create the largest selection of offerings in the digital world where everybody can find something for themselves. We also want to break the stereotypes about gaming, for instance, on health. Gaming has many benefits when it comes to developing concentration, strategic and creative thinking, decision making, prosocial behaviour, and learning new languages. Studies have shown that video games can positively influence the development of the brain’s grey matter, which improves problem-solving skills and strategic thinking.