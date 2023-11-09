Bartosz Skwarczek on G2A.COM, gaming, and cybersecurity

What inspired you to create G2A.COM?
Being an entrepreneur has been my dream since high school. I wanted to prove that there are no limits and everything is possible. I was determined and hungry for success, for growth, and for life. I wanted to show people and prove that no matter where you are from, you can succeed with enough motivation and personal growth.
When I founded G2A.COM in a small office in Poland 13 years ago, we were just a handful of people with big dreams and even bigger ambitions. First an online store, later a marketplace, we wanted to become the best source for people to get their games from. We are opening the Gate 2 Adventure, inviting all to the world of digital entertainment and guiding them through it in a safe and secure way.