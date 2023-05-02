Hong Kong
BeanCurious Coffee Co.

  • Shopping
  • Aberdeen
  1. BeanCurious Coffee Co
BeanCurious offers a large variety of in-house roasted coffee beans available for purchase. This independent roastery sources sustainable coffee from around the world; and even provides customers with rare bean varieties from Operation Cherry Red and Taste of Rwanda. Aside from the usual fruity and nutty varieties, BeanCurious’ selection of coffee beans provides unique flavour profiles, including unexpected red wine or even savoury tomato soup notes. Additionally, you can get all sorts of drinkware, grinders, kettles, and more from their online shop.

Address:
7B Po Choi Industrial Building, 28 Wong Chuk Hang Rd, Wong Chuk Hang
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
7075 9107
