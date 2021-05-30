The new beauty and wellness destination showcases everything from niche brands, established international labels, natural products and more.

Located on a corner of the third floor of Landmark Atrium, Beauty Botanica is the city's newest beauty and wellness retail space which brings together a seasonally rotating selection of brands, some for the first time in Hong Kong.

The space is filled with peachy florals, plush pink carpets, and Instagrammable garden areas to create an inviting atmosphere for customers to freely browse and shop. There's even a ‘Boyfriend Drop-Off’ area, decked out with comfy wingback chairs, to allow partners to charge their phones, enjoy music, and sip on cocktails by The Whisky Library or coffee sponsored by Illy.

A collection of 28 brands are currently available, covering up-and-coming brands and lesser-known labels to more established names in the industry. There are also natural products and well-being items to explore, taking shoppers from skin and hair care to candles, diffusers, CBD products and beyond.

Exclusive to Hong Kong, beauty lovers can get their hands on skincare brand Lumi which specialises in clean and cruelty-free products and fragrance label Wildheart Organics that is offering a chance to create your own bespoke home fragrance. Meanwhile, more well-known names including Erno Laszlo, Oribe, MTM Labo, and Hong Kong actress Charlene Choi’s skincare label Enfantskin is also available. For wellness, and beauty on the inside, you can also explore Mayde Tea’s collection of organic hand-blended wellness teas and Reset’s water-soluble CBD supplements.

Other highlights include a partnership with Concius which brings three online brands to Hong Kong including Australia’s all-natural The Kind Sunscreen, Swedish skincare brand Meylon, and 3rd Ritual’s body products, as well as Parfumerie Tresor, bringing three boutique scent and soap brands – Senteurs d’Orient, Claus Porto and Nishane – to Beauty Botanica