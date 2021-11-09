Best beauty and wellness gifts for Christmas this year

Aesop

When it comes to skincare products, you really can’t go wrong with Aesop. Offering a total of five gift kits this year, the Anatomy of Generosity collection is designed to celebrate and encourage everyday acts of kindness. The gift kits – which come in cases made from 100 percent recycled paper pulp – each take on a persona to raise awareness for one of five selected charity groups.

The Advocate, a quartet of products for the hands and body, has partnered with US-based human rights charity Voice of Witness; while The Listener is dedicated to the London arts community Pan Intercultural Arts with three Geranium Leaf body care products. Then, there’s The Mentor (a trio of Parsley Seed skincare products) which represents Create UK, a charity dedicated to educating children in the UK with special needs and disabilities; as well as The Forager, which raises awareness for Photographers Without Borders with a citrus-infused body care duo. Last but not least, The Protector features a set of fragrances for the home or office and is tied to The Karrkad Kanjdji Trust, which brings together Indigenous ranger groups in Australia in order to address important environmental problems.

Price: $320 (The Forager); $550 (The Listener); $680 (The Protector); $740 (The Advocate) $1,350 (The Mentor)

Where to buy: Available now on Aesop.com