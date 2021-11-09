Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fenty Beauty, Christmas 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Fenty Beauty

Best beauty and wellness gifts for Christmas this year

To give or to keep, that is the question

Jenny Leung
Fontaine Cheng
Written by
Jenny Leung
&
Fontaine Cheng
Advertising

Finding the perfect present to slide under the Christmas tree is no easy feat – especially when you’re looking for something that’s truly fit for a beauty queen or a wellness gift that can spoil your loved ones (and yourself!). So, we’ve done all the work for you. From delightful stocking stuffers to holiday gift sets galore, here are some of the best beauty and wellness gifts for you to wrap up this year.

RECOMMENDED: Counting down the days to Christmas? You’ll need these advent calendars to keep you going.

Best Christmas gifts for beauty queens in Hong Kong

Aesop
Photograph: Courtesy Aesop

Aesop

When it comes to skincare products, you really can’t go wrong with Aesop. Offering a total of five gift kits this year, the Anatomy of Generosity collection is designed to celebrate and encourage everyday acts of kindness. The gift kits – which come in cases made from 100 percent recycled paper pulp – each take on a persona to raise awareness for one of five selected charity groups.

The Advocate, a quartet of products for the hands and body, has partnered with US-based human rights charity Voice of Witness; while The Listener is dedicated to the London arts community Pan Intercultural Arts with three Geranium Leaf body care products. Then, there’s The Mentor (a trio of Parsley Seed skincare products) which represents Create UK, a charity dedicated to educating children in the UK with special needs and disabilities; as well as The Forager, which raises awareness for Photographers Without Borders with a citrus-infused body care duo. Last but not least, The Protector features a set of fragrances for the home or office and is tied to The Karrkad Kanjdji Trust, which brings together Indigenous ranger groups in Australia in order to address important environmental problems.

Price: $320 (The Forager); $550 (The Listener); $680 (The Protector); $740 (The Advocate) $1,350 (The Mentor) 
Where to buy: Available now on Aesop.com

Byredo
Photograph: Courtesy Byredo

Byredo

The team at Byredo has whipped up something special for the holidays this year. Inspired by founder Ben Gorham’s Indian heritage, the Byredo Collector’s Edition Wooden Gift Boxes are painted with colourful geometric accents by Bihar-based artist Mamta Devi, each containing some of the brand’s best-selling fragrances and scented candles. There are three gift boxes in total: the EDP box comes with one 50ml Eau de Parfum (available in Mumbai Noise, Bal d’Afrique, Gypsy Water, Blanche, Rose of No Man’s Land, Mojave Ghost); the Candle box features four scented candles, a wick trimmer, and a collector’s edition matchbox; and the Travel box has three 12ml Eau de Parfum and a collector’s edition travel leather case. Best of all, you can keep the beautiful box and use it for storing all your other bits and bobs too!

Price: $1,750 (EDP); $1,800 (Travel); $3,300 (Candle)
Where to buy: Available at Byredo stores in K11 Musea and IFC mall from November 19

Advertising
Fenty Beauty
Photograph: Courtesy Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty

This festive season, Fenty Beauty has launched a new holiday series that will make you the star of the show at any Christmas party. New products include the Bomb Posse Mega Mix & Match eyeshadow palette with 12 nudes inspired by the brand’s Gloss Bomb shades Fenty Glow (rose nude), Fu$$y (dusty pink), and Hot Chocolit (rich brown), and the Diamond Bomb Triple Drip All-Over Diamond Veil palette featuring a trio of highlighters that will seriously up your sparkle game. And if you’re going to be kissing Santa Claus this year, then you’ll need your lips to be poppin’. Fenty Beauty’s Glossy Posse: Fantasy 4Sum gloss bomb set will help you do just that with three mini Gloss Bombs in neutral shades with a holographic twist, plus a full-size Gloss Bomb Cream in a new holiday-exclusive dusty rose shade.

Price: $318 (four-piece gloss bomb collection); $348 (highlighter palette); $398 (eyeshadow palette)
Where to buy: Available now at Sephora Hong Kong and Harvey Nichols Hong Kong

Hourglass
Photograph: Courtesy Hourglass

Hourglass

The Hourglass Equilibrium Intensely Hydrating set is your go-to for plump and hydrated skin this winter. Featuring a cream cleanser (27ml), eye balm (4.91g), and a hydrating cream (15.1g), the travel-size trio set will introduce you to the brand’s Hourglass Cell Balancing Complex formula, which uses “a powerful blend of youth lipids” that promises to nourish, hydrate, and restore the skin’s natural barrier for that all-important youthful glow. If you’re looking to splurge a little bit more, try the Equilibrium Essential set, which gives you the same three products as the hydrating set, along with a restoring essence (20ml) and a biomimetic skin active serum (15ml) to complete the set.

Price: $720 (hydrating set); $1,408 (essentials set)
Where to buy: Available at Lane Crawford outlets in IFC mall, Times Square, and Tsim Sha Tsui

Advertising
Nu Skin
Photograph: Courtesy Nu Skin

Nu Skin

Electric beauty devices are all the craze these days, so our list simply would not be complete without mentioning Nu Skin and one of its best-selling gadgets – the ageLOC LumiSpa cleansing device. Equipped with a micropulse oscillation technology, the device’s treatment head moves at a precise frequency that’s designed to help cleanse, exfoliate, and massage your skin all at the same time. Pair it with a LumiSpa cleanser, available for normal/combo, dry, oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin, for the most ideal result.

Price: $400 (cleanser); $2,092.86 (ageLOC LumiSpa)
Where to buy: Available on nuskin.com

Tatcha
Photograph: Courtesy Tatcha

Tatcha

Tatcha's holiday gift sets this year are almost too exquisite to be true. Those weary of dry skin this winter will fall head over heels for the Hydration Bento set, made up of the brand's four best-selling moisturisers, as well as the Calming + Soothing Trio, which features a hand cream, lip mask, and body butter – all of which are said to be packed with natural Japanese indigo, a special botanical beloved for its soothing abilities, and the winter-blooming camellia, which is rich in protective antioxidants. To really pamper your skin, the Ritual for Firm Skin set, special-edition Luxury Kiri, and the Luxury Bento will guide you through the essential steps for healthier-looking skin with everything from cleansing oils and essences to serums and creams. Each one also comes with a complimentary Furoshiki cloth wrap for you to fold and knot your way to giving that special someone (yourself included) a perfect gift this holiday.

Price: $460 (Hydration Bento); $490 (Calming + Soothing Trio); $2,280 (Ritual for Firm Skin); $2,780 (Luxury Kiri); $3,320 (Luxury OBento)
Where to buy: Available exclusively at Lane Crawford outlets from mid-November and early December onwards.

Best Christmas gifts for those into health & wellness

Dormu
Photograph: Courtesy Dormu

Dormu

The cooling bamboo bedding set by Dormu – the brand best known for their weighted duvets that are an absolute dream to fall asleep under – uses the highest grade 300 thread count of pure lyocell bamboo. It harnesses ultra-breathable, hypoallergenic and antibacterial qualities so you won’t get all hot and bothered when you’re trying to catch some important shuteye during the holidays. The material is softer and silkier than 1000 thread count Egyptian cotton by the way, which will take better care of your skin and hair. Each bedding set comes with your choice of a fitted or flat sheet and two pillowcases in grey or white colours, for a single, double, queen or king-sized bed. I don’t know about you, but this sounds like the perfect gift for those that need a great night’s sleep and those that don’t want to wake up with bedhead. Uh, that’ll be all of us then.

Price: Cooling bamboo bedding set from $760
Where to buy: dormusleep.com

Trunomad
Photograph: Courtesy Trunomad

Trunomad

Trunomad is a natural skincare brand from Kazakhstan that aims to strengthen the skin’s natural defence with a blend of locally sourced ingredients and other components sourced from around the world. Their Mare’s Milk line utilises the protein’s antimicrobial properties as well as regenerative and calming powers, to soothe, replenish and rehydrate tired skin. From Mare’s milk hand wash with prebiotics and antibacterial plant extracts to nourishing hand cream and more, this is great for those of us that have dry hands due to the constant washing and sanitising. If you purchase from November 29 to December 12 and spend over $350, you’ll also get the milk soap for free.

Price: Hand soap $120; Hand wash $200; Hand cream $180
Where to buy: trunomadskincare.com

Advertising
Woodco
Photograph: Courtesy Woodco

Woodco

Homegrown candle brand Woodco has launched a set of three fun size candles for the season which are fantastic as gifts. Each wooden-wick, coconut and soy wax candle is 100g and burns for about 30 to 35 hours. Woodco has some unique scents made using a blend of fine fragrance and essential oils, and the labels on the candles are designed by locally based brand 852Prints. For this set, the scents include Peace & Pom (vetiver, dark pomegranate, and Sichuan pepper); Funky Fern (sandalwood, musk, Canary melon, and fresh grass); and Casanova (blackwood, bergamot, shiso, and clove). 

Price: $340
Where to buy: thisiswoodco.com

Lululemon
Photograph: Courtesy Lululemon

Lululemon

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay

Forget the leggings for a second and consider this two-in-one (there’s an additional roller inside) mini marbled foam roller which is great for rolling out the tension in your back, arms and legs. Whether it’s a post-turkey workout or just a stressful holiday in general, this foam roller is the perfect size to carry around in a bag and just get rolling. 

Price: Double roller mini $350
Where to buy: lululemon.com.hk

Read more
Order online
Advertising
Skims
Photograph: Courtesy Lane Crawford

Skims

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Making its debut in Asia at Lane Crawford Hong Kong on November 24, Kim Kardashian’s underwear, loungewear and shapewear brand Skims, which is touted to fit everybody (XXS to 4X), will be carried at the luxury store in a palette of 12 skin-inspired hues and fabrics including nylon-spandex mix, cotton jersey, cotton rib and sheer mesh. While the bodywear is getting lots of praise as of late, it’s the Cozy collection of plush loungewear that’s caught our eye. Featuring functional pockets and a tie at the waist, this dreamy, and very cosy, robe in breathable boucle yarn is ideal for relaxing at home, but it is rather luxurious, so only give this to the one you think truly deserves it.

Price: Cozy knit robe $1,270
Where to buy: At Lane Crawford across Hong Kong and lanecrawford.com.hk

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.