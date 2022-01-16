Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Billionaire Boys Club / Icecream pop-up store

Shopping Belowground , Central Until Monday February 28 2022
Billionaire Boys Club / Icecream returns to Hong Kong after 12 long years with an exciting pop-up store at Belowground, Landmark. Donning the brand's signature Astro and starlight elements, the store offers a huge range of items, including classic BBC brand logo sweaters, Icecream iconic flying dog pants, shirts, jackets as well as accessories and lifestyle products. All products are available at the Belowground pop-up store or at bbcicecream.com.hk.

Details
Event website: https://bbcicecream.com.hk/
Venue name: Belowground
Address: Basement, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
