Billionaire Boys Club / Icecream pop-up store

Billionaire Boys Club / Icecream returns to Hong Kong after 12 long years with an exciting pop-up store at Belowground, Landmark. Donning the brand's signature Astro and starlight elements, the store offers a huge range of items, including classic BBC brand logo sweaters, Icecream iconic flying dog pants, shirts, jackets as well as accessories and lifestyle products. All products are available at the Belowground pop-up store or at bbcicecream.com.hk.