Bring live piano performances home with Steinway & Sons’ Spirio

Founded in 1853, Steinway & Sons has been revered for centuries by both amateur and accomplished musicians, from world-famous pianist Lang Lang to female singer-songwriter, G.E.M. Played on the stages of the world’s most famous concert halls, the brand has been scaling peaks in craftsmanship, artistry, and technology, especially with their finest high-resolution player piano, Spirio.
While modern technology allows you to enjoy recordings of piano performances, witnessing the dynamics and nuances of a live performance is an irreplaceable experience. Now, with Steinway & Sons’ latest high-resolution player piano, Spirio, you’ll be able to experience stellar performances from the world’s most renowned musicians, automatically played before your eyes on one of the best pianos in the world.