Hong Kong
Steinway & Sons
Photograph: Courtesy Steinway & Sons

Bring live piano performances home with Steinway & Sons’ Spirio

Experience masterful piano music in the comfort of your own home with the world’s finest high resolution player piano

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Steinway & Sons
While modern technology allows you to enjoy recordings of piano performances, witnessing the dynamics and nuances of a live performance is an irreplaceable experience. Now, with Steinway & Sons’ latest high-resolution player piano, Spirio, you’ll be able to experience stellar performances from the world’s most renowned musicians, automatically played before your eyes on one of the best pianos in the world.

Photograph: Courtesy Steinway & Sons

Founded in 1853, Steinway & Sons has been revered for centuries by both amateur and accomplished musicians, from world-famous pianist Lang Lang to female singer-songwriter, G.E.M. Played on the stages of the world’s most famous concert halls, the brand has been scaling peaks in craftsmanship, artistry, and technology, especially with their finest high-resolution player piano, Spirio.

Photograph: Courtesy Steinway & Sons

Designed for musical excellence, Steinway’s pianos are a shining example of artisanal piano-making. All music-producing parts are painstakingly handcrafted, and the production process takes months to finish. After being assembled into place, each piano is tuned multiple times to exact precision in every key and tone. Each Steinway delivers world class sound and a rich tonal palette that defines the brand's desirability and prestige.

Photograph: Courtesy Steinway & Sons

Steinway’s Spirio brings each piano to life with state-of-the-art engineering. With just a simple click on an iPad, it can automatically deliver over 4,500 live performances from the Spirio Library. The Spirio plays back the exact performance as recorded by the world’s top pianists. Featuring over 1,600 musicians, including Lang Lang, Simon Mulligan, and Yuja Wang, the ever-expanding library encapsulates music of various genres, from classical pieces to pop and jazz. So even if you're unfamiliar with the instrument, these finely played works will still be able to take their audience on a remarkable musical journey on par with a live performance.

Photograph: Courtesy Steinway & Sons

The latest Spirio model captures the most nuanced of notes with a built-in high-resolution recording system. User-generated recordings can be stored in Spirio in high resolution, along with midi and mp3 file formats. The powerful Spirio editor allows you to fine-tune details down to each note's length, velocity and pedal data, in addition to adding, removing, and replacing sections that need adjustments. It is a wonderful way to capture performances and play them back forever.

Photograph: Courtesy Steinway & Sons

From now until January 31, customers can visit Steinway & Sons' new pop-up gallery in Hong Kong at Shop 116, Landmark Atrium. Drop by and check out the shining Spirio models. Private sessions are available. Make sure to reserve a slot to experience an intimate musical experience and discover why Steinway & Sons is one of the most revered pianos in the world.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3uMvuOM. Book your private sessions here.

