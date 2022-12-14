Bring live piano performances home with Steinway & Sons’ Spirio

The latest Spirio model captures the most nuanced of notes with a built-in high-resolution recording system. User-generated recordings can be stored in Spirio in high resolution, along with midi and mp3 file formats. The powerful Spirio editor allows you to fine-tune details down to each note's length, velocity and pedal data, in addition to adding, removing, and replacing sections that need adjustments. It is a wonderful way to capture performances and play them back forever.

Photograph: Courtesy Steinway & Sons

From now until January 31, customers can visit Steinway & Sons' new pop-up gallery in Hong Kong at Shop 116, Landmark Atrium. Drop by and check out the shining Spirio models. Private sessions are available. Make sure to reserve a slot to experience an intimate musical experience and discover why Steinway & Sons is one of the most revered pianos in the world.



