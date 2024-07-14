Time Out says

With only under a month to go until Jin gets discharged from military service and the band’s 14th anniversary around the corner, ARMYs are understandably excited to see the return of the South Korean super band BTS. Get more hyped at the Monochrome BTS pop-up store, which is finally making its way to our shores!

Monochrome first launched in Seoul and made its way around Asian cities like Bangkok, Manila, Tokyo, and Jakarta, as well as all the way to Los Angeles – and they were extremely well-received in all locations. Going off from previous editions, attendees can expect to find official merch like photo cards, posters, stickers, and even home goods such as candles, magnets, and storage boxes. Who knows, if we’re lucky, there may even be products from RM’s second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person which was released very recently.

Pre-registration is not required and attendees will just have to queue and wait to be admitted. There may also be quantity restrictions for purchasing certain items, so you might not be allowed to clear the shelves of your bias, sorry! Refer to the post below for some house rules before your visit.