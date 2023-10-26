Time Out says

Causeway Bay is home to Cacaolab, Hong Kong's first cacao museum. This museum-slash-store is spread across three floors with a total of 3,000sq ft. On the ground floor, you'll find a bakery where you'll get to see staff churn out plenty of pastries, baked goods, drinks, and of course, chocolates. Head to Cacaolab's first floor to enjoy chocolate-infused goods in their cafe space, and be sure to check out the cacao museum on the second floor to learn about the birth about chocolate and it's culture.



