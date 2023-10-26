Causeway Bay is home to Cacaolab, Hong Kong's first cacao museum. This museum-slash-store is spread across three floors with a total of 3,000sq ft. On the ground floor, you'll find a bakery where you'll get to see staff churn out plenty of pastries, baked goods, drinks, and of course, chocolates. Head to Cacaolab's first floor to enjoy chocolate-infused goods in their cafe space, and be sure to check out the cacao museum on the second floor to learn about the birth about chocolate and it's culture.
Cacaolab
Causeway Bay is home to Cacaolab, Hong Kong's first cacao museum. This museum-slash-store is spread across three floors with a total of 3,000sq ft. On the ground floor, you'll find a bakery where you'll get to see staff churn out plenty of pastries, baked goods, drinks, and of course, chocolates. Head to Cacaolab's first floor to enjoy chocolate-infused goods in their cafe space, and be sure to check out the cacao museum on the second floor to learn about the birth about chocolate and it's culture.
Details
- Address:
- 20 Pak Sha Road, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 2345 1990
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 11am-9pm
