Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Cafe the Sun Lives Here
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Cafe the Sun Lives Here
    Photograph: Jenny Leung
    PreviousNext
    /2

Cafe the Sun Lives Here

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Advertising

Time Out says

An iconic cheesecake brand from Sangenjaya, Tokyo, Cafe the Sun Lives Here opens its first overseas store at K11 Musea. Known for its rich and creamy three-layer cheesecake made with premium dairy products sourced from Hokkaido, the store offers signature desserts such as its cheesecake bars, cheesecake sandwiches, Orea cookies and cream cheesecake, and of course, its famous Chilk three-layer bottled cheesecake in classic flavours like original, strawberry, green tea, along with flavours debuting for the first time in Hong Kong such as blueberry and marron. Visit the store at K11 Musea to try their range of desserts, or pre-order online every Tuesday through Yaichi and select your preferred pickup time for items to be collected from Monday to Sunday.

Details

Address
B201, B2F, K11 Musea, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.