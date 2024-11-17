An iconic cheesecake brand from Sangenjaya, Tokyo, Cafe the Sun Lives Here opens its first overseas store at K11 Musea. Known for its rich and creamy three-layer cheesecake made with premium dairy products sourced from Hokkaido, the store offers signature desserts such as its cheesecake bars, cheesecake sandwiches, Orea cookies and cream cheesecake, and of course, its famous Chilk three-layer bottled cheesecake in classic flavours like original, strawberry, green tea, along with flavours debuting for the first time in Hong Kong such as blueberry and marron. Visit the store at K11 Musea to try their range of desserts, or pre-order online every Tuesday through Yaichi and select your preferred pickup time for items to be collected from Monday to Sunday.