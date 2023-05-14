Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Care Bears pop-up at KKplus

  • Shopping
  • Kkplus, Mong Kok
  • Recommended
  1. KKplus Care Bears pop-up store
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Care Bears KKplus
    Photograph: Cara Hung
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

From now to May 14, art toy platform KKplus is hosting its first-ever Care Bears pop-up store. Aside from various photo spots – including a photo wall filled with 100 nine-inch Care Bears stuffed animals, heart-shaped mirrors, and fluffy backgrounds – the store also offers more than 40 limited-edition Care Bears stuffed animals, along with KKplus' first-ever special edition: a 14-inch Calming Heart Bear scented plush toy as well as a nine-inch Sweet Celebrations Bear and Birthday Bear. 

Details

Address:
Kkplus
Shop 02-03, 12/F, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!