Care Bears pop-up at KKplus

From now to May 14, art toy platform KKplus is hosting its first-ever Care Bears pop-up store. Aside from various photo spots – including a photo wall filled with 100 nine-inch Care Bears stuffed animals, heart-shaped mirrors, and fluffy backgrounds – the store also offers more than 40 limited-edition Care Bears stuffed animals, along with KKplus' first-ever special edition: a 14-inch Calming Heart Bear scented plush toy as well as a nine-inch Sweet Celebrations Bear and Birthday Bear.