Hong Kong
Cheese From Far

  • Shopping
  • Sai Kung
This cheese shop in Sai Kung offers more than 100 types of cheeses meticulously sourced from Europe weekly, including Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, Britain, France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany. They provide high-quality and affordable cheese and have been supplying local hotels since 2015.

Visit the shop and take your pick from cheeses, cold cuts, condiments, cheese crackers, pâté, seafish products, cheese fondue, sourdough breads, and even cheese utensils. Signature cheese offerings include the creamy Vieux Gris Olive which blends the nutty essence of Gouda with a hint of saltiness from olives, the blue cheese Blu di Capra, and the creamy and spicy Twentse Bunkerkaas with a nutty undertone and sweet aftertaste.

You can also order your favourite cheese on their online store and have them delivered to your doorstep.

The shop also offers cheese and wine pairing workshops, where you can taste 12 kinds of cheese paired with exquisite wines. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Cheese From Far

G/F, 5 Tak Lung Back Street, Sai Kung, New Territories
Hong Kong
2333 3360
Mon & Wed-Sun, 7am-7pm
