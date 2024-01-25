Time Out says

Cherikoff is a local bakery that's been open for over 30 years and maintains its nostalgic charm. Their popular baked goods include cocktail buns, pineapple buns, wheel-shaped buns, coconut cream buns, and sausage buns. All of their baked goods are made fresh daily, which attracts plenty of customers and pedestrians nearby. Aside from their signature homemade nougat, Cherikoff is also known for their butter cookies, which come in flavours like chocolate, coffee, peanut, and jam. This bakery also sells old-school desserts like baked sago pudding cups, which are hard to come by nowadays.

