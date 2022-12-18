Hong Kong
Timeout

Christmas Market @ Gold Coast

  • Shopping
  • Gold Coast Piazza, Tuen Mun
TECM
Photograph: Courtesy TECM
Time Out says

This Christmas, Fullness Social Enterprises Society has partnered up with Joyful and Health Chinese Medicine Centre to host a special Christmas Market at Gold Coast Piazza from December 17 to 18. Over 10 local social enterprises, including Joy Fusion, Rhys, and Sharing Kitchen, will be offering a range of products for visitors to check off their gifting list and show their support for these social enterprises that provide training and career opportunities for different disadvantaged groups.

What's more, folks can also participate in the Christmas Countdown from December 16 to 25. Simply follow TECM’s Instagram and Facebook and complete simple tasks to enjoy various online and offline discounts and gifts.

Details

Address:
Gold Coast Piazza
1 Castle Peak Road
Tuen Mun
Hong Kong

Dates and times

