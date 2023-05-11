Culti Milano flagship store opens in Central

Time Out says

Italian home fragrance and design brand Culti Milano opens its first flagship store in Asia on Hollywood Road, Central. Founded by interior designer Alessandro Agrati in 1990, the brand creates one-of-a-kind sensory experiences for customers through high-quality materials and minimalistic design. Donning warm tones, maple wood, and travertine, the store's comfortable and elegant ambience welcomes customers to explore the connection between fragrance and space, discovering the perfect aroma to complement their homes or moods. The flagship store acts as both a retail space and furniture showroom, showcasing the unique atmosphere of each home fragrance while offering an immersive olfactory experience for visitors.