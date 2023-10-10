Hong Kong
Timeout

Daychild Vintage & Goods

  • Shopping
  • Causeway Bay
  1. Daychild Vintage & Goods
  2. Daychild Vintage & Goods
  3. Daychild Vintage & Goods
Daychild Vintage & Goods offers a diverse selection of vintage clothing and goods from countries around the world. Challenging the perception of vintage clothing as worn-out or oversized, the store owner carefully curates items that are in good condition and the right size, with a main focus on American-style pieces. In addition to vintage clothing, the store also features products from local and international brands, including a range of meticulously handcrafted items.

Address:
2/F, 14 Yiu Wa Street, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
