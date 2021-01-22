Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right East Point City CNY pop-up

East Point City CNY pop-up

Shopping, Pop-up shops East Point City , Sai Kung Until Thursday February 11 2021
East Point City cny flower market pop-up 2021
East Point City's CNY flower market, returning for its 15th year, will be held from January 22 to February 11. Partnering with renowned local orchid farmer Yeung Siu-lung and the Hong Kong Wholesale Florist Association, the flower market will play host to a wide variety of CNY flowers, with some species sold exclusively at the pop-up market. Catch the live stream via East Point City's Facebook page on January 28 (1.30pm) where celebrity feng shui master Mak Ling Ling will be online to consult viewers on how to ring in the lunar new year with fortune and prosperity.

Venue name: East Point City
Address: 8 Chung Wa Rd, Hang Hau
Hong Kong

