Emis is in Hong Kong! The trendy Y2K brand has come all the way from Korea to Mong Kok, setting up their pop-up store at Langham Place from now until August 31. A favourite amongst K-pop idols and celebrities like Cha Eunwoo and Jisoo from Blackpink, the store features the brand’s latest line of apparel and accessories, ranging from their popular caps and bags to clothing items and even swimwear. The shop itself is decked out in the same retro aesthetic, complete with a video cam set up and a top-view photo booth – so make sure to get your snaps in while you’re there!

Emis Hong Kong pop-up store address:

Shop 506, L5, Langham Place, 8 Argyle Street, Mong Kok