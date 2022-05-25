Hong Kong
Timeout

Jewellery & Gem Asia Hong Kong fair
Photograph: Courtesy Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong Special Edition

Experience the thrill of jewellery shopping at Jewellery & Gem ASI Hong Kong

Exclusive deals and irresistible limited-time offers await jewellery lovers at the biggest buying event of the season.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Jewellery & Gem Asia Hong Kong
This June, immerse yourself in the world of gems and jewellery. Bask in the brilliance of diamonds, the elegance of pearls, and vivid hues of exotic coloured gemstones at the city’s first live jewellery buying event, Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA) happening on June 16 to 19 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). 

The event will bring together world-class jewellers and gemstone dealers under one roof. Initially reserved for trade buyers, this year’s special edition is opening its doors to jewellery lovers for unforgettable product discovery and shopping experiences this summer. For four days, visitors will be presented with the rare opportunity to discover all things jewellery and purchase export-quality collections without breaking the bank. Take advantage of the exhibitors’ exclusive offers, where fine pieces can be had for up to 90 percent off the list price!

Jewellery & Gem Asia highlights

Akima Jewellery’s 18K gold diamond ring
Photograph: Courtesy Akima Jewellery

Akima Jewellery’s 18K gold diamond ring

This minimalist 18-karat gold ring has just the right sparkle to make you shine and stand out. Perfect for everyday wear, the ring is set with diamonds in round and marquise-shaped links. 

Price: $980
Booth 1C421

Fook Tai Jewellery’s 18K white gold diamond necklace
Photograph: Courtesy Fook Tai Jewellery

Fook Tai Jewellery’s 18K white gold diamond necklace

A cluster of diamonds is carefully assembled to appear as one large stone in a four-prong setting. As a result, the pendant sparkles brightly, with each diamond catching and refracting light individually. 

Price: $3,680
Booth 1C602 

J Ocean Pearl Jewellery’s Akoya pearl earrings 
Photograph: Courtesy J Ocean Pearl Jewellery

J Ocean Pearl Jewellery’s Akoya pearl earrings 

One of the most treasured pearls in the world, Akoyas are prized for their lustre and subtle allure. Versatile and timeless, this pair of classic pearl studs (8mm-8.5mm) are must-haves in your jewellery box. 

Price: $1,580
Booth 1D317

Legrand Jewellery’s 18K white gold sapphire and diamond necklace 
Photograph: Courtesy Legrand Jewellery

Legrand Jewellery’s 18K white gold sapphire and diamond necklace 

Sapphires and diamonds come together in perfect harmony in this open, swirling circle-shaped pendant. Each gemstone is carefully matched to ensure a cohesive design. 

Price: $7,000
Booth 1E302

Nelson Jewellery’s 18K white gold 0.4-carat ruby halo engagement ring 
Photograph: Courtesy Nelson Jewellery

Nelson Jewellery’s 18K white gold 0.4-carat ruby halo engagement ring 

Looking for an engagement ring that symbolises eternal love? If you want a unique alternative to traditional diamond solitaires, this pear-shaped ruby ring is the perfect match. The surrounding diamonds emphasise the centre stone’s rich red colour while adding depth and weight to the piece. 

Price: $3,680
Booth 1C302 

Valerie & Co’s 18K white gold diamond bracelet with a total carat weight of 0.95 carat

A staple piece for jewellery lovers everywhere. Featuring more than 40 diamonds set in white gold, this tennis bracelet is the ultimate adornment for the wrist. 

Price: $11,000
Booth 1D224

Win a fancy yellow diamond and other jewellery
Photograph: Courtesy Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong Special Edition

Win a fancy yellow diamond and other jewellery

Throughout the exhibition, three amazing prizes will be given away daily. The prize list includes necklaces, earrings, a pendant and a bracelet set with brilliant diamonds and/or coloured gemstones, and two loose tanzanite gems with accompanying gemstone reports. On June 19 – the last day of the fair – the lucky draw will feature a grand prize of a 1.03-carat fancy yellow cushion-cut diamond with an accompanying GIA report. 

Terms and conditions apply. (Trade Promotion Competition Licence No 55713)

Don’t miss this unique jewellery shopping experience! Bring your family members, friends and your special someone to JGA. 

Visit this link to register. 

