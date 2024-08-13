Subscribe
  1. Footloose Tycoon, Sham Shui Po
    Photograph: Chloe Loung
  2. Footloose Tycoon, Sham Shui Po
    Photograph: Chloe Loung
  • Shopping
  • Sham Shui Po
  • Recommended

Footloose Tycoon

Founded in 2019, Footloose Tycoon first began as a Japanese-style vintage clothing store, before eventually creating their own designs and fashion pieces. Their iconic logo, which is featured on most of their pieces, is a bold monster print that looks something like King Kong – but cooler. Most of the inspiration for their aesthetic comes from nature, and their clothes are made in muted, earthy tones that have a distinct wide-cut and baggy fit.

Address
G/F, 1D, Kam Ning Mansion,Wong Chuk Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
