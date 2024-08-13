Founded in 2019, Footloose Tycoon first began as a Japanese-style vintage clothing store, before eventually creating their own designs and fashion pieces. Their iconic logo, which is featured on most of their pieces, is a bold monster print that looks something like King Kong – but cooler. Most of the inspiration for their aesthetic comes from nature, and their clothes are made in muted, earthy tones that have a distinct wide-cut and baggy fit.