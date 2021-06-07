Get more out of your workspace with the most effective digital devices
Take advantage of discounts and free items when you purchase high-performance and ergonomics computer devices at Logitech pop-up stores
Making your workspace your own could be the key to a stress-free and productive workday, but creating a functional and effective workspace goes beyond having a tidy desk or simply adding your personal touch. Investing in the right digital equipment may help you get more done in less time. Logitech creates products with a high focus on design that enhances portability and improves productivity; this includes many industry firsts like the infrared cordless mouse, thumb-operated trackball, laser mouse, and more.
Find out which Logitech tools best fit your daily computing needs and own your workspace. From now until July 4, 2021, enjoy up to 20 percent discounts and free items when you shop online via LogitechClub and at Logitech pop-up stores.
Feel better, do better
Work often requires a lot of time on the computer, and with some people working from home, these work hours can sometimes extend to more than eight hours. Logitech understands that you can do better when you feel better, so they created tools and accessories to help improve workstation ergonomics, making your workspace more comfortable. The Logitech Ergo K860 is a perfectly ergonomic keyboard designed for extreme versatility with cool features like a convex curve split design, adjustable tilt legs suitable for standing or sitting desks, multiple device support, soft pillowed palm rest, long battery life, and great wireless range. Now all you need is to pair the keyboard with an ergonomic mouse like the MX Ergo, a smart mouse handcrafted in a shape that ensures full palm support, or level up with the advanced MX Vertical engineered to move with the shape of your hand and combines science-driven design with the elevated performance of Logitech's MX series. Each mouse features customisable buttons for specific application functions.
Get more done in less time
Work can sometimes feel like there is an unlimited list of tasks to finish, and since it's almost impossible to get it all done, using your time more wisely and efficiently with productivity tools is the best way to get more hours in your day to enjoy. Get things done faster and maximise productivity with the help of Logitech's tools from The Master Series, a range of products that will revolutionise your creative process – helping you focus and get in your flow. The series' mouse and keyboards offer innovative features and come in various shapes, sizes, and functions. The MX Master 3 mouse is a high-performance device that helps you manage your workflow efficiently. It has an ergonomic design for palm grip, a thumbwheel, and gesture commands that help you create and do more intuitively. One of its best features is the customisable buttons, so you can configure it for specific app use and workflow. To amp up your productivity even further, pair this with an equally smart keyboard like MX Keys which is designed to provide a good typing experience. It features proximity sensors that detect your hands, and its keys are shaped to match your fingertips, making it easier to type no matter where you strike the key. It also supports multi-device pairing, so you can easily pair multiple devices simultaneously.
Here, there, anywhere
With social distancing in place, many of us have had to work remotely from home, in a quiet coffee shop, or even in a different city while stranded across the world. Tools that allow you to find creativity and productivity are essential no matter where you set up shop. Logitech's versatile MX Anywhere 3 is a great mouse that helps you optimise your flexible workspace. Its design is compact, so you can easily throw it in and out of your bag, and it is built to withstand unavoidable bumps and drops that often happen during mobile work. Plus, you can practically use it on any surface – including glass – and work seamlessly anytime, anywhere.
Special Offer
From now until July 4, 2021, take advantage of Logitech's discounts and promos. Get MX Keys at 10 percent off and Ergo K860 at eight percent off at all Logitech pop-up stores and LogitechClub. Purchases of these products will automatically get you a free MOFT ultra-thin laptop stand valued at $199.
Up to 20 percent discounts will be available on select MX and Ergonomics series products, and if you buy a mouse and keyboard set, an extra $50 will be deducted from your purchase, plus you get to take home a free mouse pad.
Logitech pop-up shop at Lee Tung Avenue
To see how these products work in real life, visit Logitech's pop-up store at Shop G18 to 21 Lee Tung Avenue, 200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai.