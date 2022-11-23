Time Out says

Returning for its winter edition, the Get Redressed Secondhand Pop-up Shop (12/F, PCCW Tower)offers those on a budget a dazzling array of carefully selected secondhand garments and accessories. During this six-day pop-up, you'll be able to find everything from designer items to vintage garments to high-street brands – all with jaw-dropping price tags starting as low as $50. Sustainable fashion collections by homegrown designers Eric Wong and Chan Meiyan will also be featured at the pop-up.

All proceeds will go towards supporting Redress’ work towards reducing the negative environmental impact caused by textile waste and ultimately promoting a circular economy for fashion.