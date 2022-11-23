Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Get Redressed Secondhand Pop-up Shop

  • Shopping, Second-hand shops
  • Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay
  • Recommended
Redress
Photograph: Courtesy Redress
Advertising

Time Out says

Returning for its winter edition, the Get Redressed Secondhand Pop-up Shop (12/F, PCCW Tower)offers those on a budget a dazzling array of carefully selected secondhand garments and accessories. During this six-day pop-up, you'll be able to find everything from designer items to vintage garments to high-street brands – all with jaw-dropping price tags starting as low as $50. Sustainable fashion collections by homegrown designers Eric Wong and Chan Meiyan will also be featured at the pop-up.

All proceeds will go towards supporting Redress’ work towards reducing the negative environmental impact caused by textile waste and ultimately promoting a circular economy for fashion.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.redress.com.hk/
Address:
Taikoo Place
Quarry Bay
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.