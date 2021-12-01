Get rewarded while you shop this holiday season with Mastercard

From now until December 31, all World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders will get the chance to earn rebates of up to 20 percent at over 200 exclusive brands. To take part, all you have to do is register on Mastercard Travel Rewards, a one-stop shopping platform that gives access to exclusive cashback privileges whenever you shop online with your Mastercard cards at participating local and overseas merchants.



Save yourself the hassle of rushing around town trying to find the perfect stocking fillers this holiday season, and shop instead from the comfort of your home by browsing hundreds of amazing deals on the Mastercard Travel Rewards online platform.