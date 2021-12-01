Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mastercard
Photograph: Shutterstock

Get rewarded while you shop this holiday season with Mastercard

Tis the season for holiday cheer and smart savings

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Mastercard
Advertising

Tis the season for gift giving, and what better way to give your Christmas shopping a boost than to snap up a few bargains and have your gifts delivered right to your doorstep?

Photograph: Shutterstock

From now until December 31, all World and World Elite Mastercard cardholders will get the chance to earn rebates of up to 20 percent at over 200 exclusive brands. To take part, all you have to do is register on Mastercard Travel Rewards, a one-stop shopping platform that gives access to exclusive cashback privileges whenever you shop online with your Mastercard cards at participating local and overseas merchants. 

Save yourself the hassle of rushing around town trying to find the perfect stocking fillers this holiday season, and shop instead from the comfort of your home by browsing hundreds of amazing deals on the Mastercard Travel Rewards online platform.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Peruse the chic line at upscale American retailer Bloomingdale’s and spend more than HK$2,500 to receive HK$250 back on your purchase. You’ll find similar tempting rewards at a catalogue of coveted retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue (spend US$500 or more to get US$50) and online luxury e-tailer Yoox (spend US$300 or more to get US$30 cash back), stocking everything from fashion to homewares to art for the home. 

Advertising
Photograph: Shutterstock

If you’re in need of holiday shopping inspiration, the platform has a range of additional cashback offers from retailers including Apple, Harrods, and Nike. Thinking about treating yourself and your partner to a sweet staycation? Check out packages offered by the likes of Expedia Packages – Hong Kong and Marriott International US. 

Tick off your Christmas shopping while making handsome savings on your purchases. Register your Mastercard cards to get cash rebates now on the Mastercard Travel Rewards platform.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.