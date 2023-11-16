Gift Flowers HK releases Hong Kong’s first personalised flower jar collection for the season

These artfully arranged blooms are the perfect gift for your loved ones, suitable for various occasions

When words fall short, let flowers speak. Express your love with Gift Flowers HK’s stylish floral gifts, which includes bouquets, boxed flowers, and lovely floral arrangements. This season, the local flower shop has rolled out an exquisite personalised flower jar collection, the ideal present suitable for every occasion.

Pamper your loved ones with the freshest seasonal blooms and lush foliage artfully arranged with elegant simplicity. Elevate your gift with Gift Flowers HK’s personalised flower jars, which showcase your heartfelt message delicately printed and lovingly wrapped around the ornament.

Additionally, the shop also offers six jar designs fitting for any occasion. Check out the arrangement featuring the fragrant hyacinthus-filled Thank You jars, Congratulations jars with tulips, Happy Anniversary jars adorned with ranunculus, yellow gerberas-studded Get Well Soon jars, as well as romantic Be My Valentine jars and Happy Birthday jars with seasonal flowers.

Discover the full personalised flower collection on their official website and express your love to your loved ones with blooms from Gift Flowers HK!